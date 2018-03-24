Sekera (undisclosed) will hit game ice against the Kings on Saturday, NHL.com reports.

Fantasy owners haven't been able to get much out of Sekera this season, as the skilled puck-moving defenseman and shot blocker has been limited to 30 games. The Czech skater managed eight goals and 27 helpers just last year, but he's averaging roughly six and a half fewer minutes per game than he received in 2016-17. As a result, it's probably best to leave Sekera on the fantasy waiver wire unless you're desperate for options on the blue line.