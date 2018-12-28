Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Ruled out another four weeks
Sekera (Achilles) remains four weeks away from a potential conditioning assignment in the minors, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
The news effectively rules Sekera out until early February when factoring in the Oiler's bye week and the All-Star break, though he could head down to the minors while the team is off. Even if he plays the final two months of the season, the blueliner may not be worth stashing in re-draft leagues at this point.
More News
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Participates in full practice•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Ramping up rehab activity•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Facing lengthy absence•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Out indefinitely with torn Achillies•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Knee injury completes season•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Returning Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...