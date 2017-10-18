Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Showing progress in injury rehab
Sekera (knee) was back on the ice skating with a few of his teammates Wednesday, and he's said to have been moving well, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
While this is an encouraging development, Gregor reminds us that Sekera is only five months removed from surgery. The defenseman's original timeline for a return from his ACL tear was set at 6-to-9 months, but it does seem to us like he'll end up returning on the shorter side of that estimate -- the bigger test will be seeing how well he absorbs contact.
