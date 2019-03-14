Sekera has two helpers in 12 appearances this season.

Sekera's second assist of the year came in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Devils. He's added a plus-5 rating and 14 shots on goal so far, but it's a far cry from the 35 points he had in 2016-17. The 32-year-old blueliner has been slowed by injuries over the last two seasons, torpedoing his fantasy value.