Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Slow going for points
Sekera has two helpers in 12 appearances this season.
Sekera's second assist of the year came in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Devils. He's added a plus-5 rating and 14 shots on goal so far, but it's a far cry from the 35 points he had in 2016-17. The 32-year-old blueliner has been slowed by injuries over the last two seasons, torpedoing his fantasy value.
