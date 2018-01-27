Oilerss oach Todd McLellan patiently remains committed to Sekera despite the slow start, the Edmonton Journal reports.

McLellan is aware of the adjustment period that Sekera is dealing with after returning from injury (knee) and remains loyal to the Czech defenseman, despite his lone point in 14 games this season. "It's hard for Andrej. Everybody's 45-46 games into the season and they're up and running with their sense of timing," said McLellan. "He's come back in at a difficult time and it's hard to regain all that lost training camp, preseason, regular-season time and be the player you were. Especially with his injury." Sekera is consistently receiving ice time (16:41 TOI/G) since his season debut Dec. 21 but is best left on the wire for now until he can regain his strength and timing.