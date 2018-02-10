Sekera (face) has been ruled out for the road contest against the Sharks on Saturday.

The Oilers have recalled Keegan Lowe from AHL Bakersfield as a reinforcement option with Sekera and forward Drake Caggiula both out of commission as the result of facial injuries. It's been a rough campaign for Sekera, as he already missed most of the season's first half coming off knee surgery, and now has this ailment to overcome.

