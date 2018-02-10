Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Unfit to play Saturday
Sekera (face) has been ruled out for the road contest against the Sharks on Saturday.
The Oilers have recalled Keegan Lowe from AHL Bakersfield as a reinforcement option with Sekera and forward Drake Caggiula both out of commission as the result of facial injuries. It's been a rough campaign for Sekera, as he already missed most of the season's first half coming off knee surgery, and now has this ailment to overcome.
More News
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Questionable to suit up Saturday•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Slowly adjusting after injury•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: All systems go for season debut•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: On verge of activation•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Weeks away from return•
-
Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Begins taking contact•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...