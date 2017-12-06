Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Weeks away from return
Sekera (knee) is projected to return to the lineup at some point at the end of the month.
There was some optimism that Sekera was nearing a return to full health after being cleared for contact Tuesday, but head coach Todd McLellan made sure to curb expectations following Wednesday's practice. Edmonton will welcome Sekera back with open arms, as his absence is one of the main reasons for the Oilers' struggles this season.
