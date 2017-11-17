Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Will begin traveling with team
Sekera (knee) will join the team for road trips in order to practice, but is not expected back until December, according to coach Todd McLellan.
Sekera has yet to debut for the Oilers this season as he continues to rehab from his torn ACL suffered during the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs. Until the blueliner is cleared to play, Eric Gryba and Yohann Auvitu will likely continue to share time on the third defensive pairing.
