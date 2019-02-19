Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Will make season debut Tuesday
Sekera will suit up against the Coyotes on Tuesday, his first game of the 2018-19 campaign.
Sekera hasn't played in an NHL game since April 2 and will be in the lineup for the first time in over 10 months. The Slovak figures to see limited minutes as he gets himself back up to game speed, likely in the 15-18 range. Once he shakes off the rust, the blueliner could also see time on the power play, which bolsters his fantasy value.
