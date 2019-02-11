Oilers' Andrej Sekera: Will play in minors Wednesday
Sekera (Achilles) will suit up for AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday as part of his conditioning assignment.
The news effectively rules Sekera out for Wednesday's matchup with Pittsburgh, but barring any setbacks, he could rejoin the Oilers ahead of their clash with Carolina on Friday. The 32-year-old is no doubt eager to make his 2018-19 debut after having been out of action since April of 2018. Kevin Gravel figures to be the odd man out once Sekera is activated off injured reserve.
