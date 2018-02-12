Sekera (face) will not be in action against the Panthers on Monday.

Coach Todd McLellan told reporters "a few more days of recovery could have (Sekera) ready for the road trip," -- a three-game swing out west. As soon as the defenseman is given the all-clear, Matt Benning or Yohann Auvitu will be relegated to the press box, with Keegan Lowe returned to the minors.