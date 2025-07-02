Oilers' Andrew Mangiapane: Back in Alberta on two-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mangiapane signed a two-year, $7.2 million contract with the Oilers on Tuesday.
After spending the first seven years of his NHL career in Calgary, Mangiapane will return to the Battle of Alberta on the opposite side of the rivalry. He's coming off a down year with the Capitals in which he had 28 points in 81 regular-season games. He averaged just 13:02 of ice time, but he should be good for a middle-six job with the Oilers, and he could be a candidate for power-play time as well.
