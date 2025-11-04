Oilers' Andrew Mangiapane: Ends scoring drought
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mangiapane scored a goal and took three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.
Mangiapane found the back of the net at 2:27 of the second period to give the Oilers a 2-0 lead, although Edmonton wasn't able to hold on to its advantage. Mangiapane finally ended his five-game scoring drought. However, with four goals and just five points through 14 appearances, he's not delivering a lot of fantasy value despite his top-six role in the lineup.
