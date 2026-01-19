Mangiapane scored a goal in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Mangiapane's time with Edmonton hasn't gone that well, as he's slipped into a bottom-six role. That's also included some time out of the lineup -- prior to Sunday, he had been scratched for six of the previous 10 games. The winger ended a seven-game point drought with a first-period goal, putting him at six goals and 12 points through 44 appearances. He's added 42 shots on net, 40 hits, 17 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a minus-17 rating. Mangiapane's playing time is safe in the short term, as Kasperi Kapanen (undisclosed) joined Leon Draisaitl (personal) and Adam Henrique (undisclosed) among the Oilers' unavailable forwards, leaving the team with just 11 healthy forwards currently.