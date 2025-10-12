Oilers' Andrew Mangiapane: Goals in consecutive contests
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mangiapane scored a goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.
Mangiapane has scored two goals in as many games to begin his Oilers tenure. His tally at 19:09 of the second period Saturday stood as the game-winner. The winger has added two shots on net, one hit and one blocked shot so far. The 29-year-old is playing in a middle-six role, though he's seen relatively limited ice time so far, which could make it difficult to sustain his early success.
