default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Mangiapane was placed on waivers Sunday.

Mangiapane has seven goals, 14 points, 51 shots on net and 51 hits across 52 appearances this season. If he clears waivers, he could head to AHL Bakersfield. He might also remain with the Oilers for Tuesday's matchup against Ottawa.

More News