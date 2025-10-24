Mangiapane scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

Mangiapane put an end to a four-game point drought with his second-period tally. The winger has been solidly in a middle-six role this season, but over eight contests, his ice time has fluctuated from 11:19 to 17:42, and he clocked in at 13:50 in this game. He's produced three goals, one helper, six shots on net, three hits, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. That's roughly a 40-point pace, and that's in the range of normal outcomes for Mangiapane.