Mangiapane notched an assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Kraken.

Mangiapane is in another goal drought, having gone 14 games and counting without scoring. He has five helpers and a minus-11 rating in that span. The 29-year-old winger has mostly played in a third-line role this season, and he's had just traces of power-play time most of the time. He's at 10 points, 31 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-17 rating across 28 outings overall.