Mangiapane scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Mangiapane ended a 21-game goal drought with his first-period tally. His first season in Edmonton has been a bit disappointing with just 11 points, 36 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-16 rating over 36 outings. He's tracking toward production similar to 2024-25, when he had 14 goals and 28 points in 81 regular-season games with the Capitals. Mangiapane remains in a middle-six role at even strength but isn't seeing much power-play usage this year.