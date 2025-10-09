Mangiapane scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Mangiapane's first goal as an Oiler came against the team he spent his first seven NHL campaigns with. He kept the puck in the zone while getting knocked down and then took a pass from Connor McDavid before sniping a shot in from the left circle at 16:11 of the first period. Prior to his 28-point regular season with the Capitals in 2024-25, Mangiapane had reached the 40-point mark in three straight years. He's starting this year in a top-six role with power-play time, so he's in a good position to put together a bounce-back campaign. He's not a must-have winger, but fantasy managers should keep an eye on how he performs early on.