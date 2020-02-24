Oilers' Angus Redmond: Traded to Oilers organization
The Oilers acquired Redmond and a 2022 seventh-round pick in exchange for Joel Persson on Monday.
Redmond has spent the entire 2019-20 season so far with ECHL Newfoundland, recording a .918 save percentage and 2.31 GAA in 15 appearances. The 24-year-old netminder could compete for a spot with AHL Bakersfield next season.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.