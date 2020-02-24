The Oilers acquired Redmond and a 2022 seventh-round pick in exchange for Joel Persson on Monday.

Redmond has spent the entire 2019-20 season so far with ECHL Newfoundland, recording a .918 save percentage and 2.31 GAA in 15 appearances. The 24-year-old netminder could compete for a spot with AHL Bakersfield next season.