Stolarz made 24 saves on 27 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Making his first start since March 9, Stolarz was unable to get back into the win column. His record dropped to 4-5-3 with a 3.46 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Stolarz may get another chance Saturday against the Flames in the season finale, as the Oilers have no reason to risk Mikko Koskinen's health.

