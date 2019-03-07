Stolarz (illness) is the projected backup to Mikko Koskinen for Thursday's home game against the Canucks, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.

Despite missing practice with an illness Wednesday, it appears that Stolarz will be available on an as-needed basis for this divisional clash with Vancouver. The American backstop has only appeared in one game for Edmonton since Philadelphia sent him over in a deal for veteran goalie Cam Talbot ahead of the trade deadline. Stolarz is 6-4-4 with a 2.88 GAA and .911 save percentage over 20 career contests.