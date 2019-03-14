Stolarz relieved Mikko Koskinen in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Devils, yielding two goals on 17 shots.

Stolarz played better than his creasemate, but didn't do enough to get the Oilers out of the hole they dug for themselves. Stolarz's record remains at 4-4-3 with a 3.36 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Look for the 25-year-old to start one of the Oilers' two road games in Arizona and Vegas over the weekend.