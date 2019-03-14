Oilers' Anthony Stolarz: Can't stop bleeding in relief
Stolarz relieved Mikko Koskinen in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Devils, yielding two goals on 17 shots.
Stolarz played better than his creasemate, but didn't do enough to get the Oilers out of the hole they dug for themselves. Stolarz's record remains at 4-4-3 with a 3.36 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Look for the 25-year-old to start one of the Oilers' two road games in Arizona and Vegas over the weekend.
More News
-
Oilers' Anthony Stolarz: Holds own against tough opponent•
-
Oilers' Anthony Stolarz: Now subbing in for Koskinen•
-
Oilers' Anthony Stolarz: Apparently over illness•
-
Oilers' Anthony Stolarz: Under the weather•
-
Oilers' Anthony Stolarz: Makes Oilers debut in relief•
-
Oilers' Anthony Stolarz: Traded to Edmonton•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...