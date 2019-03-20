Stolarz allowed four goals on 24 shots in relief during a 7-2 loss to the Blues on Tuesday.

This was the second time in the last week Stolarz entered in relief because of a poor start, and both times, he struggled. Stolarz owns an .854 save percentage in his last two appearances. Overall, he is 4-4-3 with a 3.52 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 16 games with the Flyers and Oilers this season.