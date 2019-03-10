Stolarz made 37 saves in a 3-2 loss to Toronto on Saturday night.

It was his first start for Edmonton and what an opponent. He was subbing in for Mikko Koskinen, who became ill Saturday. The score was closer than the game -- the Leafs had the Oil by the throat for 58-and-a-half minutes. Stolarz be back on the end of the bench soon. No need to go pick him up.