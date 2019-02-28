Oilers' Anthony Stolarz: Makes Oilers debut in relief
Stolarz replaced Mikko Koskinen early in the second period Wednesday, stopping 18 of 20 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Seeing his first action since the trade from the Flyers, Stolarz held his own and both goals against him came while the Oilers were short-handed. With the team right back at it Thursday in Ottawa, don't be surprised if Stolarz makes his first start for Edmonton, although the 25-year-old's 3.34 GAA and .902 save percentage on the season don't inspire a lot of confidence.
More News
-
Oilers' Anthony Stolarz: Traded to Edmonton•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Helps Flyers rally to win•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Shines in loss to Kings•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Will return to goal Thursday•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Steals win at MSG•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...