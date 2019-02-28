Stolarz replaced Mikko Koskinen early in the second period Wednesday, stopping 18 of 20 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Seeing his first action since the trade from the Flyers, Stolarz held his own and both goals against him came while the Oilers were short-handed. With the team right back at it Thursday in Ottawa, don't be surprised if Stolarz makes his first start for Edmonton, although the 25-year-old's 3.34 GAA and .902 save percentage on the season don't inspire a lot of confidence.