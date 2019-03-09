Oilers' Anthony Stolarz: Now subbing in for Koskinen
Stolarz will start in goal against the visiting Maple Leafs on Saturday, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Mikko Koskinen was originally expected to start, but he's come down with an illness, so it'll be Stolarz facing a Maple Leafs club with a plus-50 goal differential and 5-3-2 record over its past 10 games. The inexperienced netminder isn't a recommended fantasy play due to the daunting matchup and the fact that he won't end up getting a lot of time to prepare for the Buds.
