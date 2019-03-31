Stolarz allowed one goal on 17 shots in relief during a 5-1 loss to the Ducks on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has played a lot in relief this month because Mikko Koskinen and the Oilers have yielded so many goals early in games. Stolarz has provided a mixed bag, but he was very good Saturday. He has gone 4-4-3 with a 3.48 GAA and .901 save percentage in 17 games between the Oilers and Flyers this season.