Oilers' Anthony Stolarz: Tending twine Thursday
Stolarz will start in net for Thursday's home game against the Sharks.
Stolarz will get his second start as an Oiler, and is 4-4-3 with a 3.49 GAA and .901 save percentage in 17 games this campaign. He will be tasked with stopping the third best offense in the league in terms of goals per game (3.51).
More News
-
Oilers' Anthony Stolarz: Plays well in relief•
-
Oilers' Anthony Stolarz: Enters in relief again•
-
Oilers' Anthony Stolarz: Enters in relief•
-
Oilers' Anthony Stolarz: Holds own against tough opponent•
-
Oilers' Anthony Stolarz: Now subbing in for Koskinen•
-
Oilers' Anthony Stolarz: Apparently over illness•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...