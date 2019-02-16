Stolarz was traded from the Flyers to the Oilers on Friday in exchange for Cam Talbot, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

This move should do wonders for Stolarz's fantasy value. He was mixed in with a throng of depth goalies in Philadelphia but now figures to be the clear backup behind Mikko Koskinen. Stolarz owns a 2.86 GAA and .911 save percentage through 19 career games, having posted those numbers between two seasons with the Flyers.