Oilers' Anthony Stolarz: Under the weather
Stolarz didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Stolarz' absence leaves his status for Thursday's game against the Canucks in question. If he's unable to dress, the Oilers will need to recall a goaltender to serve as their backup against Vancouver.
More News
-
Oilers' Anthony Stolarz: Makes Oilers debut in relief•
-
Oilers' Anthony Stolarz: Traded to Edmonton•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Helps Flyers rally to win•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Shines in loss to Kings•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Will return to goal Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...