Oilers' Anton Burdasov: Joins Oilers on PTO
Burdasov will join Edmonton's training camp on a professional tryout agreement, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Burdasov spent the 2018-19 campaign with Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the KHL, notching 19 goals and 31 points in 50 games. The 28-year-old Russian will compete for a spot on the Oilers' Opening Night roster as a bottom-six forward.
