Forsberg signed a one-year contract with the Oilers on Friday.

Forsberg has been solid in the AHL over the last two seasons with a .913 save percentage, but he's been unable to maintain a consistent role at the top level. The Oilers let Cam Talbot walk in free agency, so Forsberg will battle to be Mikko Koskinen's backup during the upcoming season, although the team may bring in veteran depth due to a flush goaltending market.