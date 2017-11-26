Slepyshev (lower body) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's matchup with Boston, per the NHL media site.

Slepyshev was already given a good chance to take on the Bruins, and this move all but confirms that notion. While the Russian isn't well-known for his offense -- having logged just two points in 10 contests this season -- he skated on the Oilers' second line alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Patrick Maroon in Saturday's practice, which could improve his fantasy value for Sunday.