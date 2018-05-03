Slepyshev is expected to leave the Oilers and join CSKA Moscow of the KHL since his contract rights were acquired by Salavat Julaev UFA on Thursday, TSN reports.

While the original report comes from Aivis Kalnins, who's a reputable KHL insider, we'd take this news with a grain of salt since Slepyshev's cashing out the balance of a three-year entry-level contract with the Oilers and it would be a bit strange to see the pending restricted free agent returning to Russia before his agent had the chance to negotiate a new contract. Selected in the third round (88th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Slepyshev has compiled 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) over 102 games with Edmonton.