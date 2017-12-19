The Oilers recalled Slepyshev from AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday.

The Oilers waived Nathan Walker in a corresponding move, so Slepyshev could be tasked with slotting into a bottom-six role for Thursday's matchup with the Blues. The 23-year-old forward has notched one goal and three points in 15 games with the big club this campaign.

