Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Contract talks in works
According to general manager Ken Holland, the club has offered Slepyshev a contract in hopes of signing him ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Slepyshev received a qualifying offer from Edmonton back in July of 2018 but ultimately decided to sign a two-year deal with KHL club CSKA Moscow. In two seasons in Russia, the 2013 third-round pick notched 33 goals and 37 helpers in 110 appearances. If he signs with the Oilers, fantasy owners may want to track his progress during camp as a potential late-round sleeper pick.
