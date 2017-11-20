Slepyshev (lower body) is back on the ice and although he won't play Tuesday, he may return to action Wednesday against the Red Wings.

An earlier report had him pegged as likely to return by the weekend, so if he doesn't play Wednesday it seems like Friday will be the day for Slepyshev. However, he only has two points and 13 shots on goal through 10 games, so the fantasy impact is likely to be minimal.