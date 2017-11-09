Slepyshev (lower body) was on the ice during his team's warmups Thursday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

The 23-year-old winger has missed the last two contests while nursing a lower body injury. Slepyshev has recorded just one assist this season and averaged just over 11 minutes of ice time per game. His fantasy value remains very low for the time being.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories