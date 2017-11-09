Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Expected to play Thursday
Slepyshev (lower body) was on the ice during his team's warmups Thursday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
The 23-year-old winger has missed the last two contests while nursing a lower body injury. Slepyshev has recorded just one assist this season and averaged just over 11 minutes of ice time per game. His fantasy value remains very low for the time being.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...