Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Expected to remain sidelined
Slepyshev (lower body) isn't expected to be available for Wednesday's game against Detroit.
Slepyshev remains on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury, so his activation off the injured list will be the best indicator of his readiness to return to the lineup. Jesse Puljujarvi will continue to skate in a bottom-six role until Slepyshev is given a clean bill of health.
More News
