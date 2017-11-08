Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Game-time decision
Slepyshev (lower body) is questionable for Thursday's tilt against the Devils, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Even when healthy, Slepyshev has been unable to offer much in terms of offensive production, as he has managed a paltry one point in nine appearances. If the winger can't figure his game out once cleared to play, he could find himself watching from the press box as a healthy scratch before long.
