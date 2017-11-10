Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Lands on injured reserve
Slepyshev appeared to be healthy versus New Jersey on Wednesday -- even recording a goal -- but evidently re-injured his lower-body ailment and has been placed on IR.
It's possible Slepyshev returned to the lineup too soon, as he was limited to just 10:27 of ice time before being forced to leave the game. By placing the winger on injured reserve, the Oilers will be forced to play without him for at least their next three outings. Jesse Puljujarvi has been called up from AHL Bakersfield to fill out the 23-man roster.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...