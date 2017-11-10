Slepyshev appeared to be healthy versus New Jersey on Wednesday -- even recording a goal -- but evidently re-injured his lower-body ailment and has been placed on IR.

It's possible Slepyshev returned to the lineup too soon, as he was limited to just 10:27 of ice time before being forced to leave the game. By placing the winger on injured reserve, the Oilers will be forced to play without him for at least their next three outings. Jesse Puljujarvi has been called up from AHL Bakersfield to fill out the 23-man roster.