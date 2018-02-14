Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Lights the lamp
Slepyshev scored a goal in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Panthers.
The 23-year-old Russian now has two goals in his last three games. Sadly, Slepyshev has only garnered six points in 25 games this season. While his average ice time (11:28) doesn't guarantee a lot of opportunities, the Oilers appear to be sellers at the trade deadline so that could quickly change. Slepyshev is worth monitoring but is best left on the wire for now.
