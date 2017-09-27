Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Likely headed for injured reserve
Slepyshev (ankle) is expected to start the 2017-18 campaign on injured reserve, per Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal
Initial reports had Slepyshev as day-to-day and nearing a return, but it appears his progress has stalled and his availability for Opening Night is in doubt. The winger's soft hands and ability to move the puck made him a dark horse candidate for a top-six role; however, this injury will likely set him back and give Drake Caggiula the plum assignment on the right side of Leon Draisaitl.
