Slepyshev (lower body) is considered probable for Sunday's road game against the Bruins, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Edmonton's third-round (88th overall) draft selection from 2013 has missed the past eight games with his injury, but it appears that his activation from injured reserve is imminent. A power forward with slick hands, Slepyshev needs to prove that he can stay out of the medical room for a sustained period of time before he can be taken seriously in fantasy circles.