Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Mysterious injury surfaces
Slepyshev (undisclosed) missed Saturday's practice and is doubtful for Sunday's home clash with the Red Wings.
The Oilers are saying that the Russian was injured in Friday's game against the Devils, but we're still waiting for more specifics about the ailment. Slepyshev matched a season-high with three shots on goal and the 17:18 of ice time that he picked up last time out was far more than his averaging coming in. It's best to take a wait-and-see approach here.
More News
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Promoted to big club•
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Will get extra work down in minors•
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Scratched due to illness•
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Will make preseason debut Saturday•
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Likely headed for injured reserve•
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Nearing return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...