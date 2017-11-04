Slepyshev (undisclosed) missed Saturday's practice and is doubtful for Sunday's home clash with the Red Wings.

The Oilers are saying that the Russian was injured in Friday's game against the Devils, but we're still waiting for more specifics about the ailment. Slepyshev matched a season-high with three shots on goal and the 17:18 of ice time that he picked up last time out was far more than his averaging coming in. It's best to take a wait-and-see approach here.