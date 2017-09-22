Play

Slepyshev (ankle) told reporters he was about 80 percent and hoping to suit up in a preseason contest, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.comreports.

Once healthy, Slepyshev will likely compete with Drake Caggiula for the second-line role alongside Milan Lucic and Leon Draisaitl -- a plum assignment that would boost either player's fantasy value. Just 10 points in 41 outings last year, the 23-year-old Slepyshev would no doubt set career highs in goals and assists if he wins out in this training camp battle.

