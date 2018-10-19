Slepyshev -- who signed a two-year deal with CSKA Moscow in the offseason -- has recorded two goals and four assists in 18 KHL contests.

Although Slepyshev's rights remains under the Oilers' control after the club gave him a qualifying offer, the two sides were unable to reach a long-term deal and the Russian instead returned to his homeland. Whether the 24-year-old ever comes back to the NHL remains to be seen.