Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Playing in Russia
Slepyshev -- who signed a two-year deal with CSKA Moscow in the offseason -- has recorded two goals and four assists in 18 KHL contests.
Although Slepyshev's rights remains under the Oilers' control after the club gave him a qualifying offer, the two sides were unable to reach a long-term deal and the Russian instead returned to his homeland. Whether the 24-year-old ever comes back to the NHL remains to be seen.
