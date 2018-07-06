The Oilers have offered Slepyshev a qualifying offer.

The 24-year-old winger scored 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 50 games for Edmonton in 2017-18. However, Slepyshev is expected to sign with the KHL in the near future -- this qualifying offer merely allows the Oilers to retain his NHL rights. The young Russian failed to carve out a role in Oil Country this past season -- transferring leagues would only diminish his fantasy value in 2018-19.